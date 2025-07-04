Senate elections on 11 KP seats to be held on July 21

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a schedule for Senate elections on 11 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with the polling to be held on July 21.

According to a notification issued here, the elections will be held for seven general, two women, and as many technocrat/ulema seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The polling has been fixed for July 21, 2025, at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building.

It may be noted that the elections, originally postponed on April 2, 2024, were postponed moments before the polling.

The ECP maintained that the elections were postponed due to the speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s ‘failure’ to administer oaths to members elected on reserved seats and an incomplete electoral college.

The ECP issued the elections schedule following the completion of the electoral college on basis of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision on the reserved seats case.

The Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl secured eight reserved seats for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly while PML-N secured six seats for women. The PPP has been allocated five seats for women while Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI-Parliamentarians have each secured one reserved seat for women.

Meanwhile, the ECP has announced an election schedule for the Senate seat vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sania Nishtar.

The public notice will be issued on July 9 with nomination papers accepted on July 10 and 11. Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for July 16, and polling will take place on July 31.

KP Senate elections postponement

Citing the oath non-administering scandal and a related Peshawar High Court (PHC) judgment, the ECP issued an order moments before the Senate elections were to start on April 2.

Voting was initially planned for 48 Senate seats, including two Islamabad seats, 12 seats each from Punjab and Sindh, and 11 seats each from KP and Balochistan. Apart from Khyber Pakhtunkwa, the Senate elections were held in the National Assembly, and all other provincial assemblies.