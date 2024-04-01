Polling on vacant seats of Senate to be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Polling on the thirty vacant seats of the Senate of Pakistan will be held tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already notified eighteen candidates as unopposed returned on vacant seats in Balochistan and Punjab.

Polling for the rest of the thirty seats will be held in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

The Senate elections for 11 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be delayed if the Speaker of the KP Assembly does not administer the oath to women and minority lawmakers-elect from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on the reserved seats, as warned by the electoral body.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has finalized all preparations for conducting nationwide Senate elections tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the Election Commission, polling will be held in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies from nine in the morning to four in the afternoon.

Ballot papers in four different colors have been printed for the Senate elections. White papers will be used for general seats, green for technocrat seats, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats.

Additionally, the transportation of election materials to returning officers has been completed.

Returning officers have already issued the final list of the candidates.