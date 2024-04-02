Senate elections: PML-N secures 9 out of 12 seats from Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged nine out of 12 Senate seats from Punjab, sweeping the elections conducted for two seats each for women and technocrats and for one minority, ARY News reported.

The polling was held to elect five senators on reserved seats for women, technocrats and one minority as seven candidates had already been returned unopposed.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Petroleum Minister Musadiq Malik were elected to the two technocrat seats with 128 and 121 votes, respectively.

PML-N candidates Anusha Rehman and Bushra Anjum won the two seats set aside for women in Punjab. Sunni Ittehad Council’s Yasmeen Rashid and Sanam Javed could get 106 and 102 votes respectively.

PML-N’s Tahir Khalil Sindhu has been elected senator on the minority seat.

Earlier, seven candidates for Senate’s general seats from Punjab were elected unopposed including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

PML-N’s Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mehmood, and Talal Chaudhry, had been elected unopposed.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s Hamid Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas were also elected on the Senate’s general seats.

The PML-N bagged four general, one minority , two technocrats and as many seats reserved for women while the SIC bagged two general seats.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also been elected as an independent candidate with backing of the PML-N and the PPP.