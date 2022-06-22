Senate, LG polls: Provincial EC makes important announcements

KARACHI: The provincial election commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan announced on Wednesday that the local government (LG) polls will be held as per their schedule, ARY News reported.

Aijaz Anwar Chohan said in a press conference today that ballot papers have been transported to 14 districts for the first phase of the LG polls. Basic facilities will be ensured at the polling stations. He added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had written a letter for the deployment of army and Rangers personnel.

“Electoral lists are the same and announcements are made for general and by-polls. These lists are frozen in accordance with the law of the specific constituency. The entries and corrections in the recent non-final electoral lists are being made for the 2023 general elections. The date of publication of the final electoral lists is extended by June 30.”

Chohan said, “The first phase of LG polls in Sindh will be held in 14 districts on June 26 and polling will be organised in 16 districts on July 24.

Senate by-polls

Aijaz Anwar Chohan announced that eight nomination forms were issued for the upcoming by-polls on the vacant Senate seat for technocrat and cleric. The seat fell vacant after the demise of Dr Sikandar Mandhro.

“June 22 is the last for the submission of the nomination forms and overall four candidates submitted six forms. The list of nominated candidates will be issued on June 23 (tomorrow).”

“Scrutiny of the nomination forms will be conducted on June 24 and withdrawals will be made on June 30. Polling for the Senate vote will be held in the Sindh Assembly building July 6,” he added.

