Senate, NA sessions summoned on Thursday: Dr Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has summoned sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan on Thursday (October 14) for legislation on important national issues, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan said that the sessions of the lower and the upper house of the Parliaments are being summoned after consultation with PM Imran Khan and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Dr Babar Awan said the session of Senate will be held on Thursday at 4 pm, while the National Assembly session will also be held on the same day at 5 pm. In this regard, the summary has been forwarded to President Arif Alvi.

The advisor said legislation on the important national issues will be done in the sessions of the NA and Senate.

On September 30, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said the government had decided to summon a joint session of Parliament for legislation on electoral reforms.

He had said this while talking to the media after the PTI parliamentary party meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The information minister had said the government had been trying to hold talks with opposition parties on election reforms and legislation in this regard since last year.

