Senate unanimously passes resolution condemning Indian allegations

By Zahid Mashwani
Zahid Hussain Mashwani is a senior journalist at ARY News

The Senate of Pakistan Friday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn recent actions and accusations by India following the Pahalgam attack, ARY News reported.

The resolution was presented by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar during a special session chaired by Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The resolution asserted Pakistan’s firm stance against terrorism and its readiness to respond decisively to any aggression.

According to the resolution, Pakistan categorically condemns all forms of terrorism and firmly rejects all allegations levelled by India. It further declared that any adventurism or hostile move by India will be met with a “befitting response.”

Addressing the House, Ishaq Dar warned, “Anyone who casts an evil eye on Pakistan must know that we are fully prepared.”

He also referenced statements from national security officials, emphasizing that any attempt by India to block Pakistan’s water supply would be tantamount to an act of war.

The resolution also called for global accountability over India’s actions and demanded that the international community take note of the Indian government’s malicious campaigns. It condemned India’s narrative-building efforts as deceitful and rooted in hostility.

The Senate’s unified stance sends a clear message amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following the recent incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking during ARY News’ program “Khabar” on Thursday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called Taliban “Indian agents” and added that New Delhi is preparing terror attacks on Pakistani soil.

Asif said that Pakistan possesses credible intelligence indicating India’s involvement in orchestrating attacks through the TTP.

