Senate opposition leader Shibli Faraz resigns from judicial commission

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Senate Opposition Leader and PTI senator Shibli Faraz has resigned as a member of the Judicial Commission on the instructions of the PTI’s founder, ARY News reported.

Earlier, another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub had resign from the Judicial Commission.

Senator Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as representative and the member of the judicial commission.

According to reports, Shibli Faraz has tendered his resignation to the Chairman Senate through an official letter.

In the letter, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that he is resigning owing to 32 FIRs filed against him and court hearings hinder his ability to serve effectively on the commission.

Sources revealed that the PTI chairman Imran Khan earlier approved the resignations of Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, the leaders of opposition in the National Assembly and the Senate, from the Judicial Commission two days ago and directed that Barrister Gohar and Senator Ali Zafar be nominated in their place.

The PTI in October 2024, decided to formally join the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). The party had agreed over the nomination of members of the judicial commission from both houses of the Parliament.

