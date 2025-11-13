Senate approves additional amendments to 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill

ISLAMABAD: The Senate has approved further amendments to the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill on Thursday.

Eight additional amendments were introduced — four existing provisions were removed, and four new amendments were added to the bill.

As per details, a total of 64 votes were cast in favor of the additional changes, while four votes were recorded against them.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment bill was presented by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani formally announced the approval of the bill following the voting process.

The opposition lawmakers staged a protest in front of Chairman’s dice and chanted slogans.

Key Constitutional Changes

The amendment to Article 93, granting the Prime Minister the authority to appoint up to seven advisers, was passed with a two-thirds majority.

Similarly, Article 100 was amended to replace the word “Supreme” with “Federal Constitutional Court,” marking a major institutional change.

Amendments to Articles 114 and 130 were also passed, adding the mention of the Federal Constitutional Court and allowing provincial chief ministers to increase the number of their advisers.

Abolition of Article 184 – Suo Motu Powers Shifted

One of the most significant steps in the amendment was the approval to abolish Article 184, effectively removing the Supreme Court’s suo motu powers.

The powers of suo motu action have now been transferred to the newly proposed Federal Constitutional Court.

The National Assembly also approved the deletion of Articles 186, 191A, and 193(3) from the Constitution with a two-thirds majority.