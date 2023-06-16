Senate passes amendment in Election Act 2017, abolishes lifetime disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed an amendment bill in the Election Act 2017 with the majority, abolishing lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1) (f), ARY News reported.

The bill moved by the Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan contains an amendment to the Elections Act 2017.

According to the proposed amendment, disqualification of the lawmaker will be considered for 5 years where the tenure of the punishment is not specified in the constitution. The sections of the act will be applicable where the tenure and the procedure of disqualification are not clear.

The disqualification of the person will be considered for five years on the orders of the Supreme Court or high courts.

According to Article 62-1F, the disqualification will be for five years and the individual will be eligible to contest elections and become a member of the Parliament or provincial assemblies, the proposed amendment in the Election Act say.

Talking about the Election Amendment Bill, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said that under this bill, the Election Commission of Pakistan will now be able to announce the dates for the general elections.

Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani while supporting the bill said that the bill is tantamount to protecting the future generations of Pakistan.

The House also passed unanimously “The Members of the Senate Salaries and Allowances Bill 2023”.