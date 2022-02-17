Senate unanimously passes OGRA (Amendment) Bill 2022

ISLAMABAD: In another setback to the opposition, the Senate on Thursday unanimously passed Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Second) Amendment Bill, 2022 amid protest of the opposition members, ARY News reported.

The bills were moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, while the opposition members opposed the amendments in the OGRA Bill and termed it against the provincial autonomy.

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman alleged that authorities are being directly given directions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Senate should not be made a party in such issues, she added.

Later, the opposition staged a walkout from the house.

Taking the floor, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government will not take any step against the constituion and the law of the land and added that the incumbent governemnt will ensure provincial autonomy.

The upper house of the Parliament unanimously passed the amendments in the OGRA.

Regarding the bills related to OGRA, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said these are aimed at further empowering the regulator.

It may be noted that last month, the Senate passed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill with a razor-thin majority.

The bill was presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin amid protest by the opposition members. 44 senators, including the Senate chairman, voted in favour of the bill while 43 voted against it.

