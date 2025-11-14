Senate unanimously passes Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy Amendment Bills 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan on Friday unanimously passed Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2025, ARY News reported.

The bill presented by Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was passed clause-by-clause in the house.

The Senate also unanimously passed the Pakistan Air Force Amendment Bill 2025, which was likewise introduced in the House by Ishaq Dar.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Navy Amendment Bill 2025 was approved by the Senate. The bill was presented by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. All three bills received clause-by-clause approval during the Senate proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Senate was informed that the present government has established a ‘Trade Dispute Resolution Commission’ to provide an efficient and transparent mechanism for resolving trade disputes.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan told the House during the Question Hour that qualified professionals from diverse backgrounds have been appointed to ensure the effective functioning of the commission.

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani told the House that the government is focusing on broadening the tax base. He said it is our effort that there is an equitable tax system and that all the sectors contribute their share.

Key changes to Pakistan Army Act

According to the content of the amendment bill of the Army Act:

The Federal Government will appoint the Vice-Chief of Army Staff and Deputy Chief of Army Staff on the recommendation of the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

The Vice-Chief of Army will execute his powers and duties in light of the instructions of the CDF.

The government has changed a word in Section B of the Army Act; appointments will now be made on the recommendation of the Army Chief instead of the government.

After amending Clause G, the post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) will be abolished effective November 27, 2025.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will appoint the Commander of National Strategic Command on the recommendation of the Army Chief and the CDF.

The Premier will determine the conditions, rules, and regulations of the CNSC and will also be able to reappoint the CNSC for a further tenure of three years.

The appointment, reappointment, and extension of the CNSC cannot be challenged in any court.

Retirement age, tenure of service, and removal provisions under the Army Act will not be applicable to the CNSC.

The CNSC will serve his duties in the Pakistan Army as a General.

The tenure of the CDF will start from the day the notification is issued, and the Army Chief will be the Chief of Defence Forces.

If a General is promoted to Field Marshal, he will serve under Section 2, while the Federal Government will determine the duties and responsibilities of the Army Chief and the CDF.