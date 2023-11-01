Senate passes resolution expressing solidarity with oppressed Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution expressing strong support and solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, facing the atrocities of Israeli forces, ARY News reported.

The resolution moved by the leader of the House in the Senate Ishaq Dar said, “Since the Holocaust of the 2nd World War, no State has committed such mass killings, carnage and war crimes with such an unprecedented barbarity and brutality.”

The resolution expressed full solidarity and support with the oppressed Palestinians while denouncing the double standards and hypocrisy of those who are supporting Israel, as they are partners in crime since they also oppose an immediate ceasefire in beleaguered Gaza.”

“The sentiments of the people of Pakistan and takes pride in Pakistan’s consistent commitment to the just cause of Palestine. Since such a policy which was first enunciated by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” it further stated.

“There can, therefore, be no wavering from Pakistan’s principled policy based on supporting the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Palestine and their right to an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its Capital,” the resolution said.

The resolution demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the Israel blockade of Gaza, and full access of Gaza to all International Humanitarian Organizations so that relief supplies, medicines, food, and water can be supplied to the beleaguered citizens of Gaza.

It further demanded an end to Israeli aggression and occupation and termination forthwith of all Israeli activities aimed at the desecration of the Holy places of Muslim Ummah.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas fighters stormed across the border on October 7. The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said the strikes have killed more than 8,500 people, mainly civilians.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said that the Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for thousands of children as it feared the prospect of more dying of dehydration.

The UN children’s agency Unicef said there was a risk that the number of child deaths directly from bombardment could become eclipsed.

“Our gravest fears about the reported numbers of children killed becoming dozens, then hundreds, and ultimately thousands were realised in just a fortnight,” Unicef spokesman James Elder said in a statement.

“The numbers are appalling; reportedly more than 3,450 children killed; staggeringly this rises significantly every day.”

“Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children. It’s a living hell for everyone else.” He said the more than one million children living in the Gaza Strip were also suffering from a lack of clean water.