Senate polls: MQM-P decides withdrawal of candidate in favour of PPP

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided the withdrawal of its candidate in the favour of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Waqar Mehdi for Senate’s seat, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a major development, MQM-P decided to support PPP’s candidate Waqar Mehdi in the upcoming Senate polls on Sindh’s seat.

Waseem Akhtar confirmed the development and said Senate elections for the Sindh seat will be held on December 8. He said that a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) delegation led by Nasir Hussain Shah arrived at MQM-P’s headquarters today

Akhtar said that MQM-P will withdraw its candidate at the request of PPP. The MQM-P Rabita Committee decided to withdraw the nomination papers of its candidate tomorrow.

READ: PPP THROWS BALL IN MQM-P’S COURT OVER DELIMITATION ISSUE

He expressed hope that Waqar Mehdi will address the issues to Sindh people after being elected as a senator.

Nasir Hussain said that Mehdi will be elected unopposed tomorrow after the withdrawal of MQM-P’s candidate.

Earlier, a PPP delegation represented by Nasir Hussain Shah, Waqar Mehdi and others visited the MQM-P Bahadurabad headquarters to seek the support of the coalition partner in the upcoming Senate polls.

The MQM-P leaders including Waseem Akhtar, Javaid Hanif and others held talks with the PPP delegation. The MQM-P’s candidate for the Senate seat was Ahmed Salim Siddiqui.

The seat fell vacant due to the resignation of PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Comments