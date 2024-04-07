Senate Secretariat establishes facilitation desk for Senators-elect

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Secretariat has established a facilitation desk at Parliament House to assist and support recently elected members of Upper House.

According to details, Secretary of the Senate, Muhammad Qasim Khan has directed the formation of a coordination committee to manage registration and facilitation procedures for newly elected Senate members.

Staff members from different departments are actively involved in assisting the incoming Senators.

The desk will be operational from 9 am to 5 pm to ensure smooth completion of registration process.

Meanwhile, sources said that preparations were underway to summon the first session of the Senate on April 9 after the recent election of the house.

The newly elected senators will take oath in the Senate session, while the chairman and deputy chairman’s election will be held on the same day.

Sources privy to the matter said that President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has signed the summary of appointing Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the presiding officer of the senate session on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.