Senate set to approve 27th constitutional amendment tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The agenda for the session of the upper house of the parliament, the Senate, has been released, ARY News reported.

The Senate session will be held tomorrow, Monday, at 11:30 am.

As per the released agenda, the report on the 27th Amendment from the Standing Committee on Law and Justice will be presented in the session.

Senator Farooq H. Naek of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will present the Law and Justice Committee report on the 27th Amendment at the meeting.

Later, Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar will present the 27th Amendment Bill in the upper house of the parliament.

The 27th Amendment is expected to be approved in Monday’s session of the Senate.

After approval from the Senate, the 27th Amendment Bill will then be tabled in the National Assembly (NA).

Moreover, Anusha Rahman will present an amendment bill for the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act, while a bill for the construction of the Metro Bus Project in Islamabad will be presented by Senator Sarmad Ali.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) will introduce a bill regarding the establishment of the Pakistan Psychological Council.

Additionally, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir will present an amendment bill for the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Act.

Furthermore, a bill for banning the use of plastic covers on books will be presented by Senator Sherry Rehman.

An amendment bill for the Securities and Exchange Commission Act will also be introduced in the session.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Committee on Law and Justice convened a joint session to deliberate on the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

According to details, discussions were held under the 27th Constitutional Amendment regarding the Awami National Party (ANP)’s proposal to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the committee decided to hold further consultations on the issue. The government has sought time until tomorrow to present its final position on this matter, sources added.

The committee also reviewed a proposal under the 27th Constitutional Amendment to increase the number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly. However, this issue was also deferred for additional consultation, with the government again requesting time until tomorrow to finalize its stance.

Committee sources further stated that consensus has been achieved on all other clauses of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, and discussions are nearing completion.

The second phase of the joint parliamentary committee’s meeting on the 27th Constitutional Amendment resumed at 3 PM today after a scheduled break.

Earlier, Leaders of the opposition alliance Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan denounced the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling it an attack on the Constitution and a serious blow to judicial independence.

Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the amendment amounted to a violation of the principle of judicial independence and was intended to benefit individuals nearing retirement.

“They are about to destroy the national consensus that was achieved through the 1973 Constitution,” he warned, urging all segments of society—including the public, media, traders, farmers, and lawyers—to stand united against the proposed legislation.

“The day this amendment is passed, it will mark the burial of the 1973 Constitution,” Khokhar added, while describing the 27th Amendment as person-specific.

He announced the observance of a Black Day across the country, urging citizens to wear black armbands in protest.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas strongly criticized the proposal to grant immunity to certain ranks and positions, saying it would place individuals above the law.

“The 27th Amendment seeks to remove specific people from the scope of accountability so that they can do whatever they please—whether it is murder, cruelty, or corruption—and still remain untouchable for life,” he said.

He warned that unchecked power turns individuals into autocrats who suppress every form of dissent, “even that of a child.”

“The 1973 Constitution will die the day this amendment is approved,” Allama Abbas lamented, calling on citizens to rise and resist what he described as a direct assault on the country’s foundational document.