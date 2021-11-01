Senate sub-committee constituted on exorbitant hike in traffic fines

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s standing committee on communications has Monday deliberated the whopping increase in traffic fines on the violation of motorway rules wherein the highways authority officials said running red-light will cost violators Rs10,000 penalty, ARY News reported.

The committee member Senator Kamil Ali Agha said the fines are for the reform of the people and asked the National Highways Authority to explain why these have been hiked so exorbitantly, to which the officials said if people find fines so hefty, they should stop violating traffic laws.

The standing committee chairman Senator Prince Omer Ahmedzai said that the issue needs to be discussed as a standalone agenda for which a sub-committee shall be constituted and thus he strung up a three-member sub-committee on the traffic fine hike matter.

PM Imran Khan directs to ensure maximum relief to common man

Separately earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his economic team to ensure the provision of relief to the common man.

He was chairing a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad to review the country’s overall economic condition.

Adviser on Revenue and Finance, Shaukat Tarin, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, Planning and Development Minister, Asad Umar, Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry and others attended the meeting.

PM Imran Khan was briefed by his team about the economic activities and the inflation at the international level with regard to petroleum products prices.

