Senate to elect new chairman, deputy chairman tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has convened a session of the Senate on April 9, ARY News reported.

A circular issued by the Senate Secretariat today said that the upper house of Parliament would meet tomorrow at 9am to swear in newly elected members and also to elect the chairman and deputy chairman.

It should be mentioned that earlier the president had appointed Ishaq Dar as the presiding officer for the first session of the upper house of Parliament.

The ruling alliance has nominated PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani as it candidate for the Senate chairman’s position.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to boycott the election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The decision was taken in the PTI’s core committee meeting where the party urged for delaying the election owing to the postponement of the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI, in a statement, said that the upper house of the parliament was incomplete without the election of Senators from the KP, thus the election has been unconstitutional.

The party said that the elections would be “unconstitutional” if it fails to represent all units of the federation.