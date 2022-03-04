Friday, March 4, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Rafay Hussain

Senate vacant seat: ECP finalises candidates’ list for by-elections

test

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised a list of candidates for holding by-polls in the vacant seat of Senate, ARY News reported on Friday.

A total of five candidates will take part in the by-polls, including Nisar Khuhro from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Agha Arsalan Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whereas, PTI leader Ali Ahmed Palh will contest the polls as an independent candidate.

Moreover, PPP leader Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamrah Aajiz and Gul Muhammad Jakhrani will also contest the by-polls as independent candidates.

ECP, candidates list, senate by-electionsc

Comments

Rafay Hussain

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.