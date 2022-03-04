Senate vacant seat: ECP finalises candidates’ list for by-elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised a list of candidates for holding by-polls in the vacant seat of Senate, ARY News reported on Friday.

A total of five candidates will take part in the by-polls, including Nisar Khuhro from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Agha Arsalan Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whereas, PTI leader Ali Ahmed Palh will contest the polls as an independent candidate.

Moreover, PPP leader Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamrah Aajiz and Gul Muhammad Jakhrani will also contest the by-polls as independent candidates.

