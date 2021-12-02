Senate vacant seat: Shaukat Tarin submits nomination paper to ECP

PESHAWAR: For contesting the polls on Senate’s vacant seat, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin has submitted his nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shaukat Tarin’s lawyer has reached the ECP office for submitting the nomination papers ahead of polls on the vacant seat of Senate.

The proposers including Taimur Jhagra and seconder Kamran Bangash will also reach the ECP office to submit their documents.

According to the ECP officials, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Shaukat Jamal Amirzadah also received his documents.

The polls on the Senate’s vacant seat will be held on December 20 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm inside the provincial assembly’s building, whereas, the final date of the submission of nomination papers is December 2.

READ: PTI AWARDS SENATE TICKET TO SHAUKAT TARIN

According to the schedule, the ECP will issue the list of candidates on December 3 who have submitted their nomination papers and the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be completed on December 6.

The candidates could file their appeals against the approval or rejection of the nomination papers by December 8 and the verdicts of the tribunal appeals will be announced by December 10.

The ECP will issue the reviewed list of the candidates on December 11 and nomination papers could be taken back by December 13.

On November 23, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Ayub Afridi had resigned as a member of the upper house of Parliament to create a seat for Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin in the Senate.

Informed sources had said that Ayub Afridi would likely be appointed as the adviser to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis.

The ruling PTI had planned to get Tarin elected as Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!