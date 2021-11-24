Senator Aon Abbas Buppi appointed as SAPM on e-commerce

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed Senator Aon Abbas Buppi as his Special Assistant for e-commerce, ARY News reported.
The Cabinet Division has issued notification of the appointment of Aon Abbas Buppi as SAPM.
Buppi previously served as Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.
Prime Minister Imran Khan in September had appointed Senator Aon Abbas Buppi as the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab chapter.
PTI chief organiser Senator Saifullah Niazi had issued a notification regarding the appointment of Aon Abbas Buppi as the president of the party’s South Punjab chapter.
Aon Abbas said in a statement had said that he was grateful to the PTI central leadership for giving him an important responsibility.
