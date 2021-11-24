Senator Aon Abbas Buppi appointed as SAPM on e-commerce

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed Senator Aon Abbas Buppi as his Special Assistant for e-commerce, ARY News reported.

The Cabinet Division has issued notification of the appointment of Aon Abbas Buppi as SAPM.

Buppi previously served as Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in September had appointed Senator Aon Abbas Buppi as the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab chapter.

Read More: SENATOR AON ABBAS BUPPI APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF PTI SOUTH PUNJAB

PTI chief organiser Senator Saifullah Niazi had issued a notification regarding the appointment of Aon Abbas Buppi as the president of the party’s South Punjab chapter.

Aon Abbas said in a statement had said that he was grateful to the PTI central leadership for giving him an important responsibility.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!