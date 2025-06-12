web analytics
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Senator Danesh Kumar seeks details of advisors from Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senator Danesh Kumar in a letter to the Chairman Senate has demanded details of increasing number of advisors and consultants in the upper house of the parliament.

The Balochistan Awami Party’s Senator has also demanded the details of the overseas official visits in a year.

Senator Kumar in the letter, wrote that the advisors have been entrusted responsibilities of the senators.

The senator claimed lack of transparency in the senate’s foreign visits causing concerns in members of the Senate. “There is an impression that the advisors being entrusted key roles in foreign tours instead of the senators”, letter read.

“Advisors, lacking any experience and research, get their names included in the delegations,” Danesh Kumar writes in letter to the Senate Chairman.

BAP Senator has also sought the number of the Senate advisors, details of their privileges, qualifications and particulars of their appointments from the chairman in his letter.

