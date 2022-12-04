Senator Dilawar Khan, brother to join JUI-F: sources

PESHAWAR: Senator Dilawar Khan and his brother Azam Khan have decided to join Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Senator Dilawar Khan – who won the polls in 2018 as an independent candidate – is the parliamentary leader of the independent candidate on the technocrat seat.

Sources said that the senator along with his family will formally announce to join Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) tomorrow.

The announcement is likely to be made by Senator Khan in the presence of JUI-F chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Peshawar.

Earlier in March, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a blow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as MPA and former provincial minister Liaquat Khattak joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Liaquat Khattak, the estranged brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, along with his family members and scores of supporters had joined the JUI-F.

Liaquat Khattak was elected as a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly member from PK-64 on a PTI ticket.

