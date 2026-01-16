Senators debate social media ban for under-18s

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Falak Naz on Friday called for banning children under the age of 18 from using social media platforms, including TikTok, citing growing concerns over its negative impact in Pakistan.

The Senate session, presided over by Senator Sherry Rehman, witnessed the presentation of a calling attention notice moved by Senator Falak Naz regarding the increasing use of social media by underage children.

Raising the issue, Senator Falak Naz demanded that restrictions be imposed on social media access for children below 18 years, terming the matter a serious concern for parents and society.

Speaking during the debate, another PTI senator Fauzia Arshad said the widespread use of social media by children had become a source of anxiety for parents and was contributing to multiple social problems. She stressed that both the government and parents must work together to find an effective solution.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, responding to the calling attention notice, said the issue was of national importance and required a collective approach.

He said the government had no objection to the formation of a special committee and emphasised that all relevant ministries and institutions should collaborate to address the matter.

Presiding Officer Senator Sherry Rehman referred the issue to the relevant committee for further deliberation. She also noted that Australia had imposed restrictions on social media use for children under the age of 16, citing it as an international example.

Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, blocking access in a move welcomed by many parents and child advocates but criticised by major technology companies and free-speech advocates.

10 of the largest platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Meta’s Instagram and Facebook were ordered to block children or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($33 million) under the new law, which is being closely watched by regulators worldwide.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it “a proud day” for families and cast the law as proof that policymakers can curb online harms that have outpaced traditional safeguards.

“This will make an enormous difference. It is one of the biggest social and cultural changes that our nation has faced,” Albanese told a news conference in December 2025.