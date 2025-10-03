No direct contact with ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, says wife

ISLAMABAD: The family of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed has expressed deep concern, saying they have been unable to establish direct contact with him since last night after the Gaza-bound flotilla was intercepted by Israeli forces and he was reportedly detained, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed’s wife said that despite repeated efforts, there has been no direct communication with the government regarding his situation. She added that attempts to reach Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had also gone unanswered.

She revealed that a petition was submitted to the High Court, but objections were raised, delaying any progress. “Last night we also recorded our protest and remained in touch with the administration,” she said.

According to her, the flotilla organisers have already engaged lawyers, and there is ongoing coordination with them. She further stated that Senator Mushtaq Ahmed’s personal phone had been jammed, and he managed to contact his family only once through another passenger’s phone on the boat.

“In that brief call, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed told us he was being taken into custody, after which the phone was disconnected,” she said, adding that since last night, there has been no communication with him whatsoever.

Earlier, Israeli forces had detained Pakistan’s former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan along with dozens of other activists after intercepting aid flotilla bound for Gaza, an advocacy group reported.

The ‘Pak-Palestine Forum’ confirmed the arrest on its official X account, stating that “Pakistani Delegation Lead, Ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, has been arrested by Israeli Occupying Forces.”

The aid convoy, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, consisted of around 45 vessels carrying humanitarian supplies, politicians, and international activists — including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The flotilla departed from Spain last month, aiming to break Israel’s longstanding naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, where the United Nations has warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis and famine.

The Israeli navy intercepted several vessels in the flotilla after issuing warnings against entering waters it claims are under its blockade. Thunberg’s ship was among those stopped.