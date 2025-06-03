IHC issues notices on plea seeking dismissal of FIR against Senator Mushtaq

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the authorities on a petition seeking the dismissal of an FIR against former Senator Mushtaq and his wife for allegedly violating Section 144 during the Gaza protest.

Justice Muhammad Asif heard the petition filed by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and his wife, Humaira Tayyaba, and directed all parties to submit their responses by tomorrow.

Senator Mushtaq and his wife were arrested for participating in a protest held outside the Islamabad Press Club against the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel argued that peaceful protests regularly take place outside the Islamabad Press Club. “It has been five days and our bail application hasn’t even been heard and no order has been passed,” said lawyer.

The court, after hearing the arguments, issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing until tomorrow.

Police detained the former senator and other demonstrators for organizing unlawful assembly.

The case was registered at Kohsar Police Station on May 30 as the protest was deemed a violation of Section 144.

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s elder brother, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, was shot dead in Swabi’s Ahad Khan village, police confirmed on Sunday.

According to police, a dispute erupted at the residence of Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s neighbor, where the accused, Kamran, allegedly shot and killed his own father.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan intervened to defuse the situation but was caught in the line of fire, resulting in his tragic death.

Swabi DPO Muhammad Azhar stated that the suspect is a drug addict and mentally unstable.