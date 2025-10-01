Senator Mushtaq throws phone into Mediterranean sea as Gaza flotilla enters high‑risk zone

Mediterranean: Former Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan on Wednesday threw his mobile phone into the Mediterranean Sea, claiming it had been jammed by Israeli forces as the Global Sumud Flotilla entered a high‑risk zone near Israel.

Senator Mushtaq, who is part of the international aid flotilla en route to Gaza, shared a video message on his official X account, vowing to reach the besieged enclave despite potential Israeli interference. He reported that the flotilla had neared Gaza’s waters and that Israeli naval vessels were approaching.

“We have come closer to Gaza, and from a distance, we can now see Israeli ships heading toward us. It’s quite possible that we may be attacked tonight,” he said. “Due to the emergency situation, we’ve put on life jackets but our journey will not stop.”

He further claimed that his mobile phone had been jammed, leaving him without communication for the past 36 hours. “Israel can jam my phone, but it cannot stop our journey toward Gaza,” he stated.

He threw the disabled phone into the sea. The video of the moment circulated on social media.

Senator Mushtaq also appealed to Pakistanis and the international community, urging religious and political parties, as well as Pakistani and Pakistani‑American communities, to stage peaceful sit‑ins outside U.S. diplomatic missions.

“If you cannot come to Gaza, then at least hold continuous, peaceful demonstrations outside U.S. embassies,” he said. “The United States is equally complicit with Israel in the genocide taking place in Gaza.”

