Case filed against robbery incident at Senator Nuzhat Sadiq’s residence

ISLAMABAD: A case was registered at Shalimar police station against the dacoity incident at the residence of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shalimar police registered the case against the dacoity incident over the complaint of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that three armed men had entered the house at around 1:30 pm and take the domestic employees and her husband hostage.

It read that the armed men checked the whole house and fled after taking 18-tola gold, Rs2 million cash and other valuables.

Police launched an investigation after the registration of the case.

Earlier in June, dacoits posing as officials of the special branch had looted the house of the mother of the ex-Karachi commissioner.

The muggers pretending to be the officials of the police’s special branch had managed to barge into the house of the mother of former Karachi commissioner, Sohail Rajput, and looted cash and other valuables.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!