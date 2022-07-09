Senator Sarfraz Bugti’s convoy targeted in bomb blast

DERA BUGTI: The convoy of Senator Sarfraz Bugti was targeted in a remote-controlled bomb blast in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that Senator Sarfraz Bugti’s convoy was targeted in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Dera Bugti. The remote-controlled bomb was detonated after Bugti’s vehicle passed from the road, police added.

Senator Bugti escaped safely in the incident, however, a security guard sustained injured as the bomb explosion hit the second vehicle of the convoy.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) told the media that the district administration was reaching the incident site.

