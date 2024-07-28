Senior actor Rashid Mehmood receives another hefty electricity bill

KARACHI: Rashid Mehmood, a senior actor in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has also become a victim of hefty utility bills as he received another exorbitant electricity bill in Karachi, ARY News reported.

During an interview, Rashid Mehmood shared his frustration over the excessive billing he received from the power production companies.

Mehmood urged the public to raise their voices against such injustices, suggesting that the collective silence of the nation has contributed to the ongoing struggles.

He addressed potential critics, asserting that his previous protests were recorded even after he had paid his bills.

This time, Mehmood received a bill exceeding Rs 31,000 for 500 units of electricity.

He confirmed that, despite the burden, he would pay the bill, but he implored others to speak out before it’s too late.