web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Senior actor Rashid Mehmood receives another hefty electricity bill

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Rashid Mehmood, a senior actor in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has also become a victim of hefty utility bills as he received another exorbitant electricity bill in Karachi, ARY News reported.

During an interview, Rashid Mehmood shared his frustration over the excessive billing he received from the power production companies.

Mehmood urged the public to raise their voices against such injustices, suggesting that the collective silence of the nation has contributed to the ongoing struggles.

READ: Hafiz Naeem demands cut in power bills, curb on IPPs

He addressed potential critics, asserting that his previous protests were recorded even after he had paid his bills.

This time, Mehmood received a bill exceeding Rs 31,000 for 500 units of electricity.

He confirmed that, despite the burden, he would pay the bill, but he implored others to speak out before it’s too late.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.