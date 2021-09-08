Senior advocate, wife killed by firing of unknown assailants in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A senior law person has been killed on Wednesday along with his wife while driving on Khushgai Road after unknown assailants opened fire on their vehicle, ARY News reported.

The couple, Shaukat Advocate and his wife, was on their way to a Fatiha Khwani ceremony in Nowshera of a relative when unknown armed men opened fire on their car and left them both dead.

Police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the local district hospital for the post mortem, however, no update has been shared on the suspects.

They said the search operations have been kicked up to chase those responsible.

Woman, accomplices nabbed for filing ‘fake rape case to extort money

Separately this week, Faisalabad police claimed to have arrested a woman and her accomplices on the charges of filing a fake rape case against a landlord to extort money.

Police took an action against a woman and her accomplices over the registration of a fake rape case against a landlord. The arrested woman was identified as Kiran and her accomplices include Khalid and Abbas.

Police launched a thorough investigation after the registration of a case against them.

According to police, the resident of Pindi Bhattian, Kiran, had levelled rape allegations against a landlord and demanded to pay Rs500,000, whereas, two men became witnesses in the case.