QUETTA: Senior Baloch leader Sardar Ataullah Mengal has passed away at 93 in Karachi as he was suffering from cardiovascular disease, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sardar Ataullah Mengal breathed his last in a private hospital in Karachi. Balochistan National Party (BNP) information secretary Agha Hassan Baloch confirmed the demise of Sardar Ataullah Mengal.

Mengal had remained the chief minister of Balochistan and the father of the BNP Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal.