Senior SBCA officers arrested under ‘extortion charges’

KARACHI: Three senior officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) have been arrested on charges of extortion, while one officer remains at large, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police officials, the four suspects have allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4 million from a builder, after which three out of four senior SBCA officers have been arrested, while one officer remains at large.

The police stated that the case has been registered under ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act) Section 7 and instances of extortion against the suspects at the Preedy Police Station, meanwhile the investigations have been initiated.

Last year, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered to register FIRs against the builder, plot owner and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials in a case related to illegal constructions in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block C.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench showed resentment over desealing the sealed plot in North Nazimabad Block C.

Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput asked the SBCA deputy director that what action has been taken to raze illegal structures in the area?

“It is impossible to build illegal structures without the help of the concerned department,” Justice Zafar remarked.