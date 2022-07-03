Sensitive institutions recover missing children within a day

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive institutions have recovered two children, who had gone missing for two weeks, from Islamabad within 24 hours and handed them over to the parents, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The army chief and the sensitive institutions took notice of an Islamabad citizen namely Pervaiz’s request to recover his children. Two children, Muzammil and Ali Shan had gone missing on June 15 and were recently recovered by the sensitive institutions within 24 hours.

The father, Pervaiz, a resident of Islamabad’s Bari Imam was facing trouble getting listened to his requests for the recovery of his children.

He had sold his goat to get some money to continue searching for his children aged between 12 to 16 and kept showing pictures of them to citizens at every bus stop and street.

The father reached GT Road Jhelum by walk where a vlogger met him and recorded his complaint which went viral on social media. The sensitive institutions contacted the vlogger and collected details of the missing children.

After recovering his children, the sensitive agencies contacted Pervaiz and handed him over the children. The father thanked the army chief and Pakistan Army for the immediate recovery of the children.

