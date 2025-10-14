Senuran Muthusamy equals 41-year-old historic record

The South African spinner Senuran Muthusamy equalled the 41-year-old record in the match against Pakistan.

The Lahore test match has entered a very decisive phase as South Africa (SA) requires 226 runs and Pakistan needs 8 wickets to win the five-day format game.

At the end of the third day, defending the Pakistan set 277-run target, the Proteas scored 51 runs by losing two wickets so far.

Ryan Rickelton is not out on 29, along with Tony de Zorzi standing on the wicket on 16 runs, while Noman Ali dismissed Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder for the green shirts.

However, Senuran Muthusamy repeated the history and became the second bowler by taking five wickets each in both innings of a test match against Pakistan played in Pakistan.

Read More: Noman Ali breaks Iqbal Qasim’s historic record

Muthusamy hauled 6 wickets, providing 117 runs in the first innings, and reached the landmark with 5 wickets for 57 runs in the second innings.

Moreover, England’s Nick Cook in the Karachi test had the honor of taking 6 wickets for 65 runs and 5 wickets for 18 runs earlier in 1984.

It’s fascinating to note that Senuran Muthusamy has taken 11 wickets for 174 runs and broken the 2021 record of fast bowler Hasan Ali as well, who hauled 10 wickets for 114 runs against South Africa in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s seasoned spinner Noman Ali has registered his name in the record book after surpassing legendary Iqbal Qasim during the opening Test against South Africa.

He overtook Qasim’s five-haul tally on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The 39-year-old left-armer delivered a masterful spell, ending with figures of six wickets for 112, to guide Pakistan into a dominant position with a first-innings lead of 109 runs.

His latest effort marked his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, making him the most successful Pakistani left-arm spinner in terms of five-fors, one ahead of Iqbal Qasim, who held the record for decades with eight.