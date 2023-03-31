Martyr Pakistan Army soldier laid to rest in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayer of Pakistan Army’s Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed was offered at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

The martyred Sepoy Irshad Ullah was laid to rest with full military honour.

Sepoy Irshad Ullah embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It added that senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives, and a large number of people attended the funeral.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs,” the ISPR said.

