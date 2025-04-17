Soldier martyred, four khwarij killed in KP IBO

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom and four khwarij were killed during the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 17th April 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of Khwarij”, the ISPR said.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij and resultantly all four khwarij were killed”.

During the operation, security forces kept the militants busy in a violent firefight, effectively neutralising them. The killed militants were reportedly involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sadly, sepoy Basit Siddique was martyred during the exchange of fire. The Dera Ismail Khan operation also ran to the recovery of weapons and ammunition from the militants, additional strengthening the security forces’ resolve to combat terrorism.

During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave young officers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army captain embraced martyrdom and 10 khwarij were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

“On 20 March 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District due to the reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR stated.

“During the operation, our troops effectively engaged the khwarij, and as a result, all ten khwarij were killed.”

The military’s media wing said that Captain Husnain was a brave officer & was renowned for his courage, bold & daring actions during previous operations.