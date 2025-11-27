Serene Air granted another chance as CAA restores AOC

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to move forward with steps aimed at restoring Serene Air’s flight operations, following recent internal reviews.

According to the CAA, Serene Air’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) has been reinstated, a decision that will help the airline import aircraft engines and spare parts required to meet regulatory conditions. Officials said the reinstatement is meant to give the airline “another chance” to stabilize its operations.

Despite the restored certificate, SereneAir’s flight operations will remain suspended until all pending regulatory requirements are fully met.

The directive to reinstate the AOC was issued by the Director of Flight Standards on instructions from the Director General of the CAA.

CAA Suspends Serene Air’s Flight Operations

On October 23, 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended Serene Air’s flight operations, citing non-compliance with aviation safety regulations, ARY News reported, citing an official notification.

The CAA stated that Serene Air failed to maintain the required operational standards and currently does not have even a single airworthy aircraft available for service. As a result, the authority has also ordered the airline to return its Air Operator Certificate.

The notification underlined that Serene Air was unable to ensure full compliance with the mandatory safety and operational requirements for commercial flights.

In response, the airline management explained that one of its aircraft had been grounded in Saudi Arabia after a bird strike incident. The company had requested the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to allow it to operate special flights to bring back stranded passengers from Saudi Arabia.

The decision had raised concerns among passengers, as Serene Air was operating several domestic and international routes before the suspension.