SereneAir announces pay raise for employees

KARACHI: A privately owned Pakistani airline, SereneAir has announced pay raise up to 44 per cent for low-paid employees, ARY News reported on Saturday.

SereneAir made the announcement after completing its five years today. The airline management said that those employees whose salaries are above Rs30,000 will get 15 per cent to 25 per cent increments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “I appreciate Serene Air’s AVM Safdar(R) for responding to my call & announcing pay rise of 44% for low paid employees & 15-25% for other employees. I urge the top 100 corporations in Pak, who made record profits of Rs.950 bn in the last yr, to also raise their employees salaries.”

I appreciate Serene Air’s AVM Safdar(R) for responding to my call & announcing pay rise of 44% for low paid employees & 15-25% for other employees. I urge the top 100 corporations in Pak, who made record profits of Rs.950 bn in the last yr, to also raise their employees salaries. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 29, 2022

The airline said on Twitter, “On the call of the honorable Prime Minister of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the CEO of #SereneAir has announced a significant pay rise for all its employees. #JourneyOfInspiration #5yearsofSereneAir.”

On the call of the honorable Prime Minister of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the CEO of #SereneAir has announced a significant pay rise for all its employees. #JourneyOfInspiration #5yearsofSereneAir pic.twitter.com/gTVhbb8oTl — SereneAir (@SereneAirPak) January 29, 2022

Yesterday, following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to the corporate sector to increase the salaries of their staff, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal had announced a pay raise for lower-level employees.

In the first phase, Mr Salman Iqbal said the staff receiving a monthly salary of up to Rs20,000 will be given a raise of 80 per cent. “We have reached this stage with the blessing of Allah Almighty and countless efforts of the team,” he said.

Earlier, on Sunday, PM Imran Khan said that the corporate sector has made a profit of Rs980 billion, asking the business community to increase the salaries of their staff.

Comments