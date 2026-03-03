Services exports increase by 18.78% to $5.659 bln in 7 months

The exports of services during the first seven months of the current fiscal year increased by 18.78 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports of services during July-January 2025-26 were recorded at $5.659 billion as against the exports of $4.764 billion during the same period of last year, according to the latest PBS data.

During the period under review, the services imports into the country also grew by 17.46 percent and were registered at $7.734 billion as compared to the imports of $6.584 billion in the same period last year.

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit was recorded at $2.074 billion against the deficit of 1.819 billion last year, showing a growth of 14 percent.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports of services increased by 31.12 percent in January 2026 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year. The exports in January 2026 were recorded at $885.09 million compared to $675.03 million in January 2025.

The imports of services also increased by 23.29 percent during the month by going up from $965.08 million last January to $1.189 billion in January 2026, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country in January 2026 decreased by 6.34 percent when compared to the exports of $945.02 million in December 2025.

The imports of services during the month also decreased by 11.77 percent when compared to the exports of $1.348 billion in December 2025.