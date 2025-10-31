Seth Rollins gives injury update, WWE return timeline

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has given a big injury update and shared a time frame for his in-ring return.

According to the Visionary, he would be out of professional wrestling action for six months.

Rollins made the announcement while appearing on the “Good Morning Football.”

He was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight title on the “Monday Night Raw” due to his injury following the Crown Jewell Celebration.

The former member of the Shield injured his shoulder during his intense singles match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at “Crown Jewel.”

Though he managed to win the match, but at the cost of an injury.

It is believed that Rollins suffered the injury during a modified coast-to-coast dive that ended with a headbutt.

Rollins broke the fall with his arm and immediately began favoring it upon landing.

Following that, he appeared on RAW on October 13, but was betrayed by Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, the members of the Vision faction, which he was the part of.

The following week, “Monday Night Raw” general manager Adam Pearce announced that Rollins had been stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to his injury.