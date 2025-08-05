Watch Seth Rollins’ Vision rules Raw after taking down Punk, Knight, and Reigns

After the chaos of SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins stands tall on WWE Raw, overcoming CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns. Backed by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, The Vision asserts dominance in a ruthless display.

The show took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and saw Seth Rollins once again take the spotlight. With CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns all targeting him, Rollins stood tall by the end of the night.

The show opened with Seth Rollins addressing the crowd after his shocking actions at SummerSlam, where he pulled off what many consider one of the most memorable Money in the Bank cash-ins ever.

As Rollins explained his side of the story, LA Knight made a surprise appearance. Knight, who was part of the earlier fake injury angle with Rollins, was still unhappy and challenged him for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Adam Pearce made the match official and banned Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from ringside to keep things fair.

Despite the rules, the match between Seth Rollins and LA Knight did not end cleanly.

CM Punk, still furious after Rollins cost him at SummerSlam, interrupted and attacked Rollins. This led to LA Knight losing by disqualification, leaving him just as frustrated as Punk.



After the attack, chaos followed. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed came to help Seth Rollins. Together, the trio, now known as The Vision, took control of the ring. CM Punk and LA Knight were both taken out, showing the strength of Rollins’ new alliance.

Just as things seemed to settle, Roman Reigns made a surprise return. The leader of the OTC charged toward The Vision, setting up a huge moment. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins locked eyes, but it was Rollins who gained the upper hand.

He hit Reigns with a stomp, followed by Breakker’s spear and several splashes from Reed. With that, The Vision stood tall, and Roman Reigns was left laid out on the stage.



Seth Rollins ended the show standing strong over CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns. All three rivals now have clear reasons to go after him.

CM Punk wants revenge for being betrayed at SummerSlam. LA Knight is angry over the unfair match ending. Roman Reigns has now been physically attacked and humiliated in front of the WWE Universe.

Looking ahead, a triple threat match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship seems likely. Roman Reigns may step away for a while, but his return will surely bring more chaos.

With these four big names now connected through conflict, the road to War Games in November could become WWE’s most explosive story yet.

For now, Seth Rollins has made one thing clear, no matter how many top stars come after him, he remains the man standing above them all.