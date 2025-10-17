Seth Rollins once again rocks in Pakistan brand suit

WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins has once donned a Pakistan brand attire during his recent appearance on Monday night Raw.

The heavyweight champion appeared on Raw after the Crown Jewel to celebrate his victory over Cody Rhodes.

He was wearing a three-piece tailored “Khes Set” by the Pakistani brand Dreams of Arthur.

The brand proudly shared the photo of Seth Rollins on its Instagram in the stunning outfit with the caption: “WWE World Champion @wwerollins wearing our three-piece tailored ‘Khes Set’ at WWE RAW lookinggg 🔥🔥, Styled by @kingtroi 👑.”

Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement in the comments.

One user wrote, “U nailed it,” while another cheered, “Good luck, keep going!” Even Rollins’ stylist, @kingtroi, jumped in with a string of fire emojis 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥, clearly proud of how the look turned out.

This isn’t the first time that the WWE’s ace star donned a Pakistani attire.

Earlier, he wore a piece from Rastah, another Pakistani brand known for merging traditional craftsmanship with modern streetwear.