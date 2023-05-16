Seven children sustain injuries after a police officer opens fire

SWAT: As many as seven children have been injured, after a police officer indiscriminately opened fire at the gate of a private school in Sangota, Swat, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the seven injured children were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities for urgent medical attention where all the children were said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested from the scene after which the District Police Officer (DPO) stated that the suspect mental state is unstable, meanwhile the further investigation is underway.

Assuring the public of justice, the DPO pledged to bring the police officer responsible for the incident to account for their action.