Seven dead as vehicle plunges into gorge in Buner 

BUNER: In a horrific incident, at least seven people lost their lives after a vehicle plunged into a gorge in Buner, ARY News reported on Saturday.
As per details, the incident occurred in Doma Chagharzai, where the vehicle fell into gorge due to break fail injuring six and killing seven others.
Earlier today, a passenger coach hurtled in a ditch in Thull area of Jacobabad leaving five passengers dead and 15 others injured.
The accident took place when the vehicle was carrying passengers from Baluchistan to Punjab in A-section police station jurisdiction, officials said.
The injured passengers were transferred to taluka hospital Thull for medical attendance.
The dead bodies were also shifted to the hospital to complete formalities, police officials said.
In an incident in May this year, at least one person died and over 30 were injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jacobabad.
The incident occurred at Daival Machhi village in Jacobabad district, when the ill-fated wedding party’s bus plunged into a ravine after a tyre burst.
In a separate incident, at least 23 dead, one injured as a coaster carrying passengers plunged into a gorge near the Azad Pattan Pana Bridge in Rawalakot.
According to Commissioner Rawalakot, the coaster was traveling from Rawalpindi to Rawalakot when it met with the accident.
On August 19, at least seven labourers were killed when a vehicle plunged into a ditch in Chilas region of Gilgit Baltistan.
Seven labourers working at the Diamer Bhasha Dam were killed and one was seriously injured when their vehicle fell into a ravine near the Karakoram Highway.
According to the police, the labourers working at Diamer Bhasha Dam were travelling in a Mazda vehicle when it lost control and fell into the ravine.
The deceased were identified as Yousuf, Ehsanullah, Muhibullah, Sajjad, Sajjad, and Mujeebullah.