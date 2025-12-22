Seven dead, several injured in horrific oil tanker-coach collision in Chaghi

QUETTA: A horrific head-on collision between an oil tanker and a passenger coach left seven people dead and several others injured on the Reko Diq SITE road in Chaghi, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Tehsil Nokundi of Balochistan’s Chaghi district on Sunday evening. The coach driver was among those killed in the tragic accident.

Police further confirmed that the injured and the deceased were shifted to a hospital in Nokundi. All of the deceased were identified as Afghan citizens who were traveling from the Kutcha area toward Iran.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) for Chaghi stated that an investigation into the accident is underway.

The bodies will be handed over to Afghan officials after legal formalities are completed, the SP added.

