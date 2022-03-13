Seven govt members meet PML-Q leaders, assure support

ISLAMABAD: Political hobnobbing and contacts have reached to the next level amid the situation emerged after the opposition political parties submitted the no-trust motion against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

According to sources, seven government members of the National Assembly have made a secret meeting with the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

“Seven treasury members called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and have assured their support to PML-Q,” sources in the know of the matter said.

Moreover, a consultative session of the PML-Q is scheduled today. The party meeting will also review a statement of Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid against the party.

Rashid speaking to the media in Quetta recently, took a dig at the PML-Q leadership said that “I am not like those who have only five seats [in National Assembly] and are blackmailing the government to get the post of Punjab chief minister”.

The PML-Q session will also review the contacts made with other government allies.

Moreover, the talks with the opposition parties over the no-trust move, will likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday said that the party would likely to make a final decision on no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (today).

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had said yesterday that there was no confusion among the party ranks and a final decision on the no-trust move would be taken on Sunday.

Comments