Seven indicted in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted seven accused including a former Station House Officer (SHO) in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, ARY News reported.

The ATC heard Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case, one of the most high-profile cases in Karachi, during which former SHO Amanullah Marwat and other accused including Fida Hussain, Sadaqat, Riaz, Raja Shamim and Mohsin Abbas were presented.

Former police officer Shoaib alias Shooter, who is a prime suspect in the case and secured bail, also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court indicted seven suspects, however, they pleaded not guilty on which the ATC judge summoned investigation officer and witnesses in the next hearing.

These accused had gone into hiding after facing allegations of murder but surrendered before the court.

It is pertinent to mention that the ATC had acquitted former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and other accused in the high-profile murder in January last year. The court had ruled that the prosecution failed to establish the charges against Rao Anwar and other accused. However, the court in its verdict maintained that Mahsud was ‘extra-judicially murdered’

Mehsood,27, was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a staged police encounter in Karachi’s Malir district.