17.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Seven indicted in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted seven accused including a former Station House Officer (SHO) in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, ARY News reported.

The ATC heard Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case, one of the most high-profile cases in Karachi, during which former SHO Amanullah Marwat and other accused including Fida Hussain, Sadaqat, Riaz, Raja Shamim and Mohsin Abbas were presented.

Former police officer Shoaib alias Shooter, who is a prime suspect in the case and secured bail, also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court indicted seven suspects, however, they pleaded not guilty on which the ATC judge summoned investigation officer and witnesses in the next hearing.

These accused had gone into hiding after facing allegations of murder but surrendered before the court.

Read more: Rao Anwar, other accused acquitted in Naqeebullah murder case

It is pertinent to mention that the ATC had acquitted former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and other accused in the high-profile murder in January last year. The court had ruled that the prosecution failed to establish the charges against Rao Anwar and other accused. However, the court in its verdict maintained that Mahsud was ‘extra-judicially murdered’

Mehsood,27, was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a staged police encounter in Karachi’s Malir district.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.