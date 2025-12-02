Seven Khawarij killed in two engagements in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: As many as seven khwarij belonging to Indian proxy fitna al khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on December 1, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, ARY News reported.

As per the Pakistan military media wing, a reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in the general area of Mir Ali.

During the conduct of the operation, their own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, six khwarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Spinwam. In the ensuing fire exchange, one more kharji was effectively neutralised by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as a relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier in the day, a convoy of the assistant commissioner (AC) Miran Shah tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was attacked, resulting in the martyrdom of four including the assistant commissioner.

The incident occurred on the Bannu-Miran Shah Road, within the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, when terrorists targeted a police squad.

Among the four killed were Assistant Commissioner Shah Wali and a civilian.

According to DIG Sajjad Khan, three police personnel were also injured in the firing. Following the attack, the terrorists set the vehicle on fire. A large police contingent reached the site promptly.

On November 25, Pakistan security forces killed 22 India-sponsored militants during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

According to the ISPR, on 24 November 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu District, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij (FAK).

During the operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty two khwarij were killed.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji found in the area.