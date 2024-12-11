web analytics
14.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 12, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Seven Khwarij shot dead in North Waziristan gun battle

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces killed seven Khwarij terrorists in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District while a solider embraced Shahadat during the intense fire exchange.

According to news release of Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), “An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of four Khwarij were sent to hell”.

In another encounter that took place in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District, own troops successfully neutralized three more khwarij. “However, during the intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Lance Naik Muhammad Amin (age: 34 years, resident of District Faisalabad), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” it further said.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.