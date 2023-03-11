Seven kids die of ‘mysterious disease’ in Sindh

MIRPUR KHAS: As many as seven children died of a ‘mysterious disease’ in a village near Kot Ghulam Muhammad Tehsil, located southeast of Mirpur Khas District, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, at least seven children died in the span of three months.

Meanwhile, the provincial health minister took notice of the situation and directed to set up of a medical camp to facilitate the resident of the village.

The authorities collected the samples of water and food from the village and sent them to a laboratory for forensics.

Earlier this year, twelve people of an extended family died of a ‘mysterious disease’ in a village near Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan District.

According to details, the deaths took place in the Basti Laghari locality of Tajpur Pirwala, a village near Punjab’ Rahim Yar Khan district.

The family members died in the span of 15-20 days. The patient first fell ill with a low fever, and later the fever increased, coupled with severe pain and sweats.

Meanwhile, Dr Hassan Mahmood – Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) – said that the authorities have collected the samples of water and food from the affected house and sent to a laboratory for forensics. “The matter will be clarified after the forensic report,” he added.

